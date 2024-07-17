Lifeguards Save 16-Year-Old Trapped in 8 Feet of Sand on California Beach

California lifeguards and the San Diego Fire Department rescued a teenager who was trapped in six to eight feet of sand on Mission Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

A 16-year-old got stuck in a deep hole in the sand near the lifeguard tower just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The teenager was stuck after the hole partially collapsed, making her unable to climb out, according to NBC San Diego.

Lifeguard Lt. Jacob Magness, who helped rescue the teen told NBC San Diego, “We just saw her head and arms sticking up.”

The San Diego Fire Department told CBS 8 that the girl was digging in the sand with friends when she fell into the hole.

It took about 20 minutes to get her out from the hole, NBC San Diego reported.

After the mad dash to help the teenager, she thankfully walked away with no injuries, according to 10 News.

The hole was filled in after the rescue, according to NBC San Diego.

Because the teen is a minor, her name has not been released to the public.