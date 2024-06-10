Three people were injured, two severely, in two separate shark attacks while they were on beaches in Walton County, Florida, possibly by the same shark.

Lulu Gribbin was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. Her family says she lost her left hand and right leg.

A friend she was in the water with, 17-year-old McCray Faust, was also bitten but got away with minor “flesh wounds” to her foot.

Two doctors on vacation, Mohammad Ali and Ryan Forbess, were on the beach when the teenagers screamed out for help.

“I saw blood in the water as I got my kid, my son, up on the beach,” Forbess tells Inside Edition.

The doctors gave Gribbin emergency treatment.

“She had lost a lot of blood and was in and out of consciousness,” Ali says.

Around an hour and a half earlier, four miles away at another beach in the Florida panhandle, a mother of three was also attacked.

Elisabeth Foley had to have part of her arm amputated and suffered severe injuries to her torso.

“It’s extremely unusual for two to happen in the same afternoon within four miles of one another,” Chief Ryan Crawford of the South Walton Fire District said during a press conference.

The latest attacks come shortly after a 19-year-old was bitten by a shark in Galveston.