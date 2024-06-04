San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:25 PM PDT, June 4, 2024

“You had to think about the options. The worst would be not going out there,” Cameron Whiting tells Inside Edition.

A swim team member was rescued by his teammates after being bitten by a shark outside San Diego.

“There was a blood-curdling scream,” Kevin Barrett tells Inside Edition.

Barrett was in the ocean when he heard his friend Caleb Adams screaming.

They are part of a group of friends who swim several times a week in Del Mar.

Barrett and another friend, Cameron Whiting, ran into the water to save the father of three.

"The option to not do anything was worse than the option of putting yourself at risk and going out there," Whiting tells Inside Edition.

The swimmers found Adams bleeding from his chest and hand.

“I think he was trying to kind of fight it off. He even said he had the shark’s nose in his hands and then he said he punched this thing twice,” Barrett says.

Whiting’s training as a lifeguard kicked in.

“When I saw how bad it was for the first time, I realized, ‘I don’t want him to see this.’ So I just tried to cover up with my hand so that he wouldn’t look down” Whiting says.

“Once we could tell it was a shark bite, it was so scary,” friend Alli Billmeyer says.

The swimmers brought Adams back to the shore on a surfboard and helped apply pressure to Adams’ wounds until an ambulance arrived. He was transported to the hospital.

“I’m shocked in the sense that this is a terrible accident and tragedy but I’m not surprised at how everyone stepped to,” friend Paige Hoel says.

Despite the incident that unfolded on Saturday, the swimmers have since returned to the ocean for their swim. However, they made a pact to swim closer to each other and have one person on a surfboard to keep watch for any signs of danger.

Adams’ friends said doctors told him he could go home Wednesday.

Related Stories

Noisy 20-Year-Old Hellcat Driver Leaves Seattle Residents Sleepless
Dances Banned After Tribal Officer and Resident Killed on Reservation
On-Call Nurse Sleeping in Car at Work Drives Off Parking Garage: Cops
Brave Dog Owner Runs After Mama Bear Chasing Down Her German ShepherdAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime