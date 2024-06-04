Some Seattle residents say they are being tormented by the sound of a muscle car speeding through the streets late at night.

“This car’s just like, on a different level of loudness,” Chris Allen, who lives in a 17th-floor apartment in downtown Seattle, tells Inside Edition. “I can feel my floor vibrate as he goes by.”

Authorities identified the driver as 20-year-old Miles Hudson. Officers pulled Hudson over a few weeks ago. “I don’t race,” Hudson told authorities when he was pulled over. “I do this on social media.”

After a barrage of complaints, authorities are trying to crack down on Hudson. The city of Seattle has demanded that the driver bring his car into compliance with noise regulations. Penalties could amount to thousands of dollars.

“Mr. Hudson has cultivated online infamy by flagrantly breaking Seattle’s laws and waking his neighbors with excessive noise,” the city prosecutor said in a statement.

Hudson drove a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which is decorated with tiger stripes. The driver’s mother sent an email to officials saying her son is no longer driving the car and that he no longer has the car in his possession.