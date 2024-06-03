A Florida mother is accused of offering up her daughter for sex to men, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) arrested the woman last week for allegedly trying to sell her daughter to another woman for $20, a spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital.

A local kindergarten teacher told deputies at the scene that she was approached by the mother, who allegedly said: “Take her with you. Give me $20, you can have her.”

Then, while further investigating the allegations, the JSO said it learned that the mother had also allegedly offered up her 10-year-old daughter for sex to men, according to the spokesperson.

A man on the scene told deputies that the mother allegedly said he could have sex with her child for $5.

The spokesperson says that the daughter was "crying, hungry and looked like she had not bathed in days."

Deputies took the mother in and charged her with selling or surrendering a minor for money or property and child abuse, says the spokesperson. Detectives are also continuing to investigate the case alongside agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The case has also been referred the case to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Child Protection Team and the State Attorney’s Office’s Special Assault Division.

Due to the "severely lethargic" state of the child, she was taken to the hospital for treatment and monitoring, says the spokesperson. She is now in a safe environment as her mother's case moves through the legal system, according to deputies.

The name of the mother is not being released at this time to protect the identity of her daughter.