A 14-year-old Florida girl has been charged with murdering her grandmother.

That girl appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday just days after allegedly beating her grandmother, Yevheniia Koval, 79, to death, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Video from inside the courtroom shows the teen praying before her case is called, while her father is seen with a Ukrainian translator during the proceedings.

The teenager has not yet entered a plea and it is unclear whether she will be tried as a juvenile or an adult. She has no lawyer at this time.

On May 23, deputies with the BCSO and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call about an unresponsive woman in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies said that once on the scene, they found the victim unresponsive on the floor with bruises all over her body.

The alleged victim's son told investigators with the BCSO that he went to visit a friend and left his mother at the residence with his 14-year-old daughter. He said that he found his mother bruised and unresponsive upon returning home, authorities said.

An autopsy performed by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the alleged victim's death a homicide.

Detectives quickly identified the 14-year-old granddaughter as a suspect and took her into custody the following day. She faces a single count of second-degree murder and the judge on Tuesday ordered that she continue to be held in custody at the Juvenile Assessment Center.