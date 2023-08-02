14-Month-Old Dies in New York Hot Car After Grandmother Accidentally Left Her for 8 Hours, Police Say
A 14-month-old New York girl died in a hot car after her grandmother accidentally left her strapped in the backseat and went to work, police said.
A New York toddler died after her grandmother forgot to drop her at daycare and instead drove to work, leaving her in a hot car for eight hours, police said.
Chyasia Evans, who was 14 months old, was strapped in the backseat, where her body temperature soared to 106 degrees, her aunt told WNBC-TV.
The baby's 54-year-old grandmother did not realize her mistake until she left work Monday and headed to pick up the child from daycare, police said.
The toddler's grieving family held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night, with sobbing relatives memorializing the little girl.
Jessica Watkins, the girl's mother, cradled an Elmo doll and wept.
"I know you’re going to be my guardian angel and I love you until we meet again," Watkins said. "I’m so defeated. I don’t know how to do this."
The Suffolk Police Department said the death is under investigation and no charges have been filed.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the girl's mother.
