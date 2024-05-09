A Massachusetts woman whose four children were discovered dead inside a freezer kept her pregnancies a secret, authorities said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office spoke with co-workers of Alexis Aldamir, 69, who said that they never knew the mother of five to be pregnant during their time working with her at an accounting firm from 1980 until 2021.

Those co-workers also noted that Aldamir "was a heavy-set woman who had a penchant for wearing loose-fitting clothing regardless of the season," according to the district attorney's office.

It was her brother who made the shocking discovery in November 2022 while cleaning out Aldamir's home with his wife. What started with a report of one newborn being found in a freezer soon became multiple babies and ultimately led to the discovery of four full-term babies in the freezer.

"All were frozen solid. All were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil. Two were male and two were female," the district attorney's office said.

All four still had their umbilical cords attached. The two baby girls had their placentas attached, according to the district attorney's office. Testing determined that all four babies were the children of Aldamir and a man not named by the district attorney's office.

Inside Edition Digital can report that public records show that the man was 35 years Aldamir's senior and died in 2011 at the age of 92.

Investigators also learned that the couple had a fifth child, whom they gave up for adoption.

The district attorney's office said they will not be filing any charges in the case, however, for a number of reasons. They said in a statement last month that due to the "many unanswered questions about the cause of death of the four babies," it would not be ethical to take the case to trial.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that because investigators were unable to prove the babies were ever alive or determine a cause of death for the four children, his office could not file homicice charges or definitively determine that a crime had been committed.

Investigators also said that after speaking with Aldamir, 69, they found that she would "unlikely be able to stand trial."

“Throughout the interview, Aldamir appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to,” officials said in the statement. “As a result, she was unable to provide investigators with any significant information. To further assess Aldamir’s cognitive ability, investigators reviewed publicly available probate court records and spoke with a lawyer for Aldamir. The information obtained suggests strongly that Aldamir would be unlikely to stand trial.”

“This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered,” Hayden said.

The medical examiner reported that there was no scientific method to determine how long the babies had been frozen and that an autopsy found no signs of internal or external trauma and no evidence of obvious injuries. There were no signs of food, or milk, or formula inside the babies’ stomachs, and there was no way to definitively determine whether the babies had been born alive, the medical examiner's office said.

The medical examiner found the cause of death for all the babies to be “undetermined.”

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born," Hayden said. "We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so."