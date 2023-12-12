An Ohio grandmother is accused of shooting her 5-month-old granddaughter in the face over the weekend.

Mia Harris, 43, is charged with three counts of felonious assault and is being held on $1.5 million bail, according to court records.

Emergency responders airlifted the infant from the scene in critical condition after she was shot in the face at "close range," according to court documents.

The child is now in grace condition a prosecutor said on Monday during Harris' first court appearance.

Harris "shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child," according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Audio of the 911 call obtained by Inside Editon reveals that the child's aunt and mother were among those in the home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies said that they arrived to learn that Harris had fled the scene but were ultimately able to track her down a short time later and arrest her without incident.

In addition to the shooting, she is accused of "striking" an individual "in the face with a fist," according to a criminal complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

"Harris then broke down a locked bedroom door, after firing a handgun through the bedroom door multiple times," says the complaint.

Once in that room, Harris tried to shoot the baby's mother, her daughter, in the head, according to the complaint.

After she missed, Harris allegedly fired a bullet into her granddaughter's eye at "close range," says the complaint.

Harris has yet to enter a plea and "charges are subject to change as the investigation continues," the Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

No lawyer is assigned to her case at this time, according to court records.