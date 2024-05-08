A South Carolina man is speaking out after he contacted a flesh-eating bacteria while out for his daily walk on the beach.

Brent Norman tells WCIV that he grew up on beaches and has probably stepped on over 10,000 shells in his lifetime.

He likes to get in at least 15,000 steps each day, and so last week he started on his typical route walking on Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.

"The way the tides were pretty high, I unfortunately stepped on several seashells," said Norman.

The following day, Norman felt pain in his foot, but a few days after, things took a far more drastic turn when the swelling got so bad he could no longer even walk.

He described the pain as similar to someone driving a nail into his foot, and eventually took himself to the emergency room so that a doctor could take a look.

"Everyone behind the check-in counter, their eyes were about double the size they normally were," Norman said. "I could tell people were uncomfortable sitting around me looking at it."

It did not take long for the doctor to determine that Norman had vibriosis. He is not alone either as it causes an "estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year," according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Most of these illnesses are caused by consuming shellfish, but in some cases, vibriosis can be contracted by an individual if they step on a seashell.

The illness is caused by Vibrio, a bacteria that naturally lives in coastal waters and is present in higher concentrations between May and October, according to the CDC.

Vibrio is the same bacteria that causes cholera, but from a different strain than the one responsible for vibriosis.

Norman said the process was relatively easy after his illness was diagnosed.

"[The nurse] lanced it, removed the debris from in there, and then they gave me an antibiotic shot and then also pills that I'm taking for two weeks," said Norman.

He also said that he will be back on the beach once his foot is fully healed.