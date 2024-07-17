Spirit Airlines Gate Agent Caught on Video Having Meltdown After Passengers Question Plane Flight Delays

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:08 PM PDT, July 17, 2024

"Everyone's gonna shut up and we're gonna say this once and we're only gonna say it again because we're frustrated as hell," the gate agent told passengers.

A Spirit Airlines gate agent was captured having a meltdown at the Hollywood Burbank airport after passengers questioned why they were delayed boarding their flight.

"Do you all wanna get on this flight or not," the agent was captured on video telling passengers. "Everyone's gonna shut up and we're gonna say this once and we're only gonna say it again because we're frustrated as hell."

Kevin Eis filmed the video before boarding his flight to Las Vegas.

"Oh my God it was the most chaotic thing that has ever happened to me at an airport," Eis tells Inside Edition.

An eight-hour delay from a morning flight led to a bottleneck at the gate as passengers from another flight gathered, overwhelming the boarding process.

A second agent arrived at the gate to keep everyone calm but the situation quickly escalated.

"Please, be quiet so I can think of what's going on. I don't even know what aircraft's here because everybody's screaming numbers. I don't know what I have. I'm gonna be honest. I don't know what aircraft's sitting out there. I don't know what's going on," the second agent was recorded announcing to passengers. "You guys won't give me a minute. Please give me a minute"

Spirit Airlines tells Inside Edition the two agents have been suspended.

"We apologize to our Guests for this experience, which does not reflect Spirit's high standards for Guest service," the airline said in a statement.

Eis says he is not surprised the agents have been suspended.

"I hope these people learn their lesson," Eis says.

