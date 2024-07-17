Father and Daughter Die in Extreme Heat on a Hike in Utah Park

A father and daughter who were hiking in the extreme heat in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park died Friday, according to authorities.

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office say Albino Herrera Espinoza, 52, and Beatriz Herrera, 23, ran out of water and texted 911 just before 6 p.m. for help while hiking along a challenging trail in temperatures well over 100 degrees.

The father and daughter were from Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to authorities.

The duo were hiking along the park's Syncline Trail, a route that covers more than eight miles from end to end and typically takes between five and seven hours to complete, CBS News reported.

The trail's difficulty level is marked "strenuous" by the park service, which notes in a description of the hike that it involves a steep elevation change of around 1,500 feet and "requires navigating steep switchbacks, climbing and scrambling through boulder fields where trail markers are few and far apart,” CBS News reported.

Officials say that due to the remote area and rugged terrain, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office had to coordinate with the Department of Public Safety helicopter team to extract the decedents in the early morning hours of July 13.

The bodies were delivered to the State Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and the causes of death had not been determined, authorities said.

“The San Juan County Sheriff's Office thanks our allied partners for their assistance with this tragic incident and expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Albino and Beatriz,” The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Karen Garthwait, public affairs specialist for Southeast Utah Group parks, told the New York Times that the outside temperatures that day were like “being in the oven.”

Following the passing of the duo, the National Parks Service reiterated in a statement to all hikers and outdoor thrill seekers “while temperatures remain high this summer, park visitors are advised to carry and drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during midday heat.”

Following the death in Canyonlands National Park, the park itself posted reminders on how to stay safe in the extreme heat on Facebook.

“During the summer months, expect high temperatures, intense sunlight and low humidity while visiting the park. Canyonlands is an isolated and rugged environment,” they wrote. “You may have to drive more than 50 miles (80 km) to find food, gas, lodging, or medical facilities. Follow these tips to prepare for your trip and beat the heat!”

Canyonlands National Park also noted to “Plan Ahead: Canyonlands offers many short hikes, scenic overlooks, and scenic drives that are perfect for hot days. Consider saving strenuous activity for early mornings or evenings. Protect Yourself: The sun is intense and there is little shade. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat. Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin. Drink Water: Strenuous hiking in high heat may require that you drink one liter of water or more per hour. Bring salty and easy to digest snacks to replace electrolytes. Carry and drink water while you are engaged in any activity in the park. Rest Often: Go slowly and allow the slowest hiker to set the pace. Stay with companions while hiking; separation can mean getting lost.”

