Chris Watts Turns 36 in Prison, Where Reportedly 'No One Wants Anything to Do With Him'

Chris Watts celebrated his 36th birthday in prison, where he is serving a life sentence for the murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters, who he killed and left their bodies on his job site in 2018.

A source told People Magazine that Watts is "on the lowest social tier of the entire prison."

"No one wants anything to do with him," a source told People.

Watts is reportedly in "protective custody because if he's around other inmates, he'd be in real danger. He's an outcast, even among criminals."

Watts strangled his wife, Shanann, on Aug. 13, 2018 at their home in Colorado. He then took her body to a remote oil site where he worked. He buried her body and then smothered his daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose bodies he shoved into pipes also found at the site.

Prosecutors said Watts committed the crimes because of an affair he was having with a co-worker, who thought he was already separated.

He pleaded guilty to the murders. He is housed at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

