North Carolina Woman, 22, Murders Kid Sister, 10, Then Tosses Body Into Backyard for Mom to Find: Police

Kaneijah Zyir Bradley
Kaneijah Zyir Bradley (above) HCSO
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 7:53 AM PST, January 22, 2024

The body of the child had been tossed in the backyard after she was stabbed to death inside the home, investigators determined, according to the HCSO.

A North Carolina woman has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her kid sister, according to officials.

Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaneijah Zyir Bradley, 22, on Jan. 17, one day after police responded to a call for a missing girl.

That missing girl was Bradley's 10-year-old sister, whose body was discovered by her mother just as deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The body of the child had been left in the backyard after she was stabbed to death inside the home, investigators determined, according to the HCSO.

Deputies are not sharing how they came to suspect Bradley of the murder, nor have they shared a potential motive in the killing. 

"It's tragic whenever a life is cut short, especially a child," said HCSO Capt. Scott Hall. "So it's heart-wrenching. When deputies pull on scene and find an incident like this."

Others in the department also expressed their sorrow.

“This is such a sad incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Sheriff Tyree Davis said. 

Bradley is being held at the Halifax County Detention Center with no bond. She has not yet entered a plea or obtained counsel.

