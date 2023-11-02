Video caught the moments a man with a shotgun approached a home where a 14-year-old girl was home with her 4-year-old sister and dog. The teen is being called a hero for jumping into action.

The man walked up to the front door and started banging on it, sending ninth-grader Leigha Kissinger into a panic.

“I was scared because I didn't know what was going on, I don't know what he’s doing at my house,” Leigha tells Inside Edition.

The teen’s first priority was saving her 4-year-old sister. Leigha picked her up and carried her off to another room where they could hide.

“I just thought to myself I need to pick up my sister and I need to protect her at any cost,” Leigha said.

The sisters’ Goldendoodle, Loki, jumped into action and started barking at the front door.

Deputies in Ocala, Florida, arrived within minutes. After tense moments, deputies disarmed the man and took him into custody. He is said to be suffering from dementia.

Four-year-old Layton now calls her big sister her hero

The sisters’ family does not plan on pressing charges against the man and instead hopes he can get the help he needs.