Heroic 14-Year-Old Girl Protects Little Sister After Stranger With a Shotgun Tries to Break Into Their Home
“I was scared because I didn't know what was going on,” 14-year-old Leigha tells Inside Edition.
Video caught the moments a man with a shotgun approached a home where a 14-year-old girl was home with her 4-year-old sister and dog. The teen is being called a hero for jumping into action.
The man walked up to the front door and started banging on it, sending ninth-grader Leigha Kissinger into a panic.
“I was scared because I didn't know what was going on, I don't know what he’s doing at my house,” Leigha tells Inside Edition.
The teen’s first priority was saving her 4-year-old sister. Leigha picked her up and carried her off to another room where they could hide.
“I just thought to myself I need to pick up my sister and I need to protect her at any cost,” Leigha said.
The sisters’ Goldendoodle, Loki, jumped into action and started barking at the front door.
Deputies in Ocala, Florida, arrived within minutes. After tense moments, deputies disarmed the man and took him into custody. He is said to be suffering from dementia.
Four-year-old Layton now calls her big sister her hero
The sisters’ family does not plan on pressing charges against the man and instead hopes he can get the help he needs.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' StarEntertainment
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-SuicideCrime
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: CopsCrime
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of DaughtersHuman Interest