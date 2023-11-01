After losing her wedding band 48 years ago, a Nashville woman thanks a Facebook group of people with metal detectors who were able to track down and find her ring in Massachusetts.

Skyla Carmona, 69, lost her wedding band only two years after her 1973 marriage to Phil Carmona, 71, while in a wooded area at Fort Devens, according to MassLive.

After searching the woods and coming up empty multiple times over the past nearly five decades, Skyla reached out to a Massachusetts metal detector Facebook group asking for help and one man stepped up and helped coordinate a search, she said in a Facebook post.

“He got permission to search, got a group together and got my ring back to me in just a little over a week,” Skyla said on Facebook. “So, so grateful. And happy.”

In 1975, the Carmonas and their baby were living on a military base near the woods when one night the couple got into an argument. In the heat of the moment, the wedding band got tossed into the woods, Axios reported.

Basing their search area off a map made by Phil, the crew went to work and found the ring buried under four inches of dirt, the news site said.

The Carmonas made the trip back to Massachusetts to get the band and thanked the volunteers for reuniting them with what they thought they lost forever.

“My heroes,” Skyla said on Facebook. “Just in time for our 50th anniversary in February. I'm over the moon.”

Despite getting the wedding band back, Skyla said she will be waiting until Feb. 2 to put it on, as a way to commemorate her and Phil’s 50th anniversary.

“My ring is in my hand after 48 years but it won't be on my finger until February 2. God is so good,” Skyla said.