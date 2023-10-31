Disney World Temporarily Shuts Down After Real Bear Makes Unannounced Guest Appearance

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:58 PM PDT, October 31, 2023

With the bear's presence being made known, Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland were all temporarily shut down.

With all the fake singing bears featured in Disney World, visitors were shocked when a real bear made a guest appearance in the Magic Kingdom.

One of the oldest attractions at Disney World is the country bear jamboree, which features singing animatronic bears, so naturally, when parkgoers saw a bear hiding out in a tree 35 feet in the air, they assumed it was all part of the show.

The 150-pound female black bear was spotted earlier roaming the park grounds before she climbed up the tree to watch the festivities below.

Frontierland was used as a staging area by the Florida Fish and Wildlife team, where they were able to shoot the bear with tranquilizers and wait for it to come down the tree.

As the singing bears continued their show, the real bear climbed down the tree and ran into the brush, where she then fell into a slumber. Once she was sleeping, officials captured her and she was relocated to a forest in Ocala about 80 miles away.

