A restaurant in Wisconsin dealt with an unexpected guest who ran deer-ectly through a window.

Students out on a field trip were enjoying their lunch at a restaurant when a buck came crashing through the window.

As the deer stampeded through the restaurant, causing panic, the manager tried calling 911 for help.

Before help could arrive the deer already went back through the kitchen and exited the restaurant.

No one was hurt during the deer’s midday adventure.

The restaurant is even making light of the situation with a special menu item: “2 buck mac and cheese.”