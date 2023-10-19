A slew of felony charges now face a speeding suspect who tried to strangle and gouge out the eyes of a K-9 officer, Indiana police said.

Jack the police dog was attacked by Tyler Lee Pollard, who was pulled over for driving 86 mph in a 45 mph zone at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Crown Point Police.

Pollard, a 32-year-old Wisconsin resident, also had an open alcoholic beverage in his car, police said. Officers repeatedly ordered Pollard to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply, even when patrol officers said they would deploy K-9 officer Jack, according to a Facebook statement posted by Crown Point police

Officers then broke the back window of Pollard's car and sent in Jack, authorities said.

"The male driver gouged K-9 Jack’s eyes and grabbed K-9 Jack around the throat with both of his hands," causing the dog's eyes to roll back in his head and render him motionless, police said.

Pollard refused commands to release Jack and was tased by an officer who then struggled with the driver to save the dog, police said.

Finally, Pollard released his hands from the animal's throat and was pulled from the car and handcuffed, police said.

Human officers, Jack, and the suspect were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Pollard was charged Monday with counts including resisting law enforcement, driving under the influence, striking a police animal and reckless driving.

He was freed Tuesday after posting $2,500 cash bail. Pollard has not entered a plea and there is no attorney of record, according to online court records.

As of Thursday, Pollard's next court appearance had not been scheduled.