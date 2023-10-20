7-Year-Old Boy Bravely Goes Face-to-Face With Bear While Riding His Scooter
“I think most adults even in that moment would’ve perhaps panicked or run away,” 7-year-old Huxley Hardy’s mother says. “Not everybody knows what to do there so I’m super proud of him.”
Frightening video shows a young boy riding on his scooter when he got into a stare-down with a black bear that had wandered into his neighborhood.
A black bear approached 7-year-old Huxley Hardy, in broad daylight, while he was riding near his home in western Canada. Without panicking, Huxley stared the animal down, looking directly at him until the bear stopped in its tracks.
Huxley’s neighbor appeared with his arms raised high. The neighbor-turned-superhero fearlessly approached the animal, engaging the bear in a game of hide-and-seek around a car.
The neighbor pursued the bear from behind the car until the animal scurried away.
Huxley and his mother, Britney, spoke with Inside Edition about the bear encounter in British Columbia.
“We’ve had a conversation about being aware. ‘Hey, be aware of your surroundings. If there is a bear and you’re not with an adult, you know, be calm,’” Britney says.
Wildlife experts stress that staying calm and looking big and overpowering are key responses when confronting a black bear outdoors.
“I think most adults even in that moment would’ve perhaps panicked or run away,” Britney says. “Not everybody knows what to do there so I’m super proud of him.”
Bears are typically afraid of humans, but they have been more frequently showing up in populated areas, attracted by the easy pickings for food.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway’s Murder 18 Years After Her DisappearanceCrime
New York Podcaster Captures Moments Gunshots Rang Out Outside Her ApartmentCrime
4 Missing Hells Angels Secretly Cremated at California Funeral Home, Federal Prosecutors SayCrime
Florida Man Murdered Wife for Refusing to Appear on 'Zombie House Flipping' Reality Show, Alleges ProsecutorCrime
American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering in Support of War EffortsHuman Interest
New Mexico Woman Says Animals and Son See Ghosts in Their 100-Year-Old HomeHuman Interest