A woman and her bearded dragon have disappeared after setting out on a road trip across the country.

Chelsea Grimm, 32, decided to embark on the trip to make it to a family wedding in Connecticut after airlines would not let her fly with her pet bearded dragon, Roxy.

The pair left San Diego on Sept. 24 but by the time Grimm was passing through Arizona three days later, she told her parents she wouldn’t be able to continue.

“She said, ‘I'm only as far as Arizona, I just don't think I can do this by myself,’ which we had tried to explain in the beginning, so she said, 'I think I'm going to skip the wedding and stay here for a couple days and do some camping,'” her parents told News Nation.

That next night, an Arizona police officer approached Grimm in her car to ask if she had a hotel or somewhere to stay.

“I don’t. I was actually thinking of just camping for the night, but I wasn’t really sure exactly yet,” Grimm told the officer.

A week after this interaction, Grimm’s car was found abandoned on a dirt road with two flat tires.

The bearded dragon and Grimm have not been seen or heard from since Sept. 30.

Grimm's parents are hoping that the unique pet makes it easier for people to identify Chelsea, who would probably be seen walking with Roxy on her shoulder.

“If they see somebody with a bearded dragon, they're gonna take an extra look at that person because it's unusual to be carrying around a bearded dragon, usually on her shoulder,” they told News Nation.