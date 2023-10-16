Montana Man Has Jaw Remade With Leg Bone After Brutal Grizzly Bear Attack
"In his case, we took a portion of his fibula bone and some of his skin with an artery and vein and hooked that up to an artery and a vein in the neck," said the doctor who performed the surgery.
This man is lucky to be alive after a grizzly bear bit off his jaw!
Rudy Noorlander, 61, appeared at a news conference after undergoing surgery to repair his jaw, and revealed that he is still able to speak "a little" after the brutal attack.
Doctors were able to construct a new jaw for Rudy using parts of his leg bone.
"In his case, we took a portion of his fibula bone and some of his skin with an artery and vein and hooked that up to an artery and a vein in the neck," said the doctor who performed the surgery.
Rudy, who is a tour guide, was attacked in Montana.
His two daughters have remained by his side and his family says his positive attitude has helped his recovery.
Rudy's biggest fear right now is that he is going to choke on his own blood, says his family, but he has managed to keep a sense of humor throughout this ordeal.
"He has developed a whole new hatred for the University of Montana Grizzlies," his daughter said. "We don't like them at all now."
Rudy's medical team says they are amazed at his enthusiasm as he endures numerous medical procedures.
Related News
Trending on Inside Edition
New Mexico Woman Says Animals and Son See Ghosts in Their 100-Year-Old HomeHuman Interest
American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering in Support of War EffortsHuman Interest
Massachusetts Man Calls 911 After Witnessing Sexual Assault on Livestream of Popular Key West MonumentCrime
Arizona Dad Strips Down at School Board Meeting to Protest More Lenient Dress CodeOffbeat
Dad Charged with Murdering Family of 4 After Claiming Teen Son Exposed Himself to Wife Wants Charges DismissedCrime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was KillerCrime
85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in CustodyCrime
Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to ShredsAnimals
How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized ParaglidersNews
Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in PublicCrime