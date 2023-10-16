This man is lucky to be alive after a grizzly bear bit off his jaw!

Rudy Noorlander, 61, appeared at a news conference after undergoing surgery to repair his jaw, and revealed that he is still able to speak "a little" after the brutal attack.

Doctors were able to construct a new jaw for Rudy using parts of his leg bone.

"In his case, we took a portion of his fibula bone and some of his skin with an artery and vein and hooked that up to an artery and a vein in the neck," said the doctor who performed the surgery.

Rudy, who is a tour guide, was attacked in Montana.

His two daughters have remained by his side and his family says his positive attitude has helped his recovery.

Rudy's biggest fear right now is that he is going to choke on his own blood, says his family, but he has managed to keep a sense of humor throughout this ordeal.

"He has developed a whole new hatred for the University of Montana Grizzlies," his daughter said. "We don't like them at all now."

Rudy's medical team says they are amazed at his enthusiasm as he endures numerous medical procedures.