Meet Grizzli-locks.

Much like his human counterpart Goldilocks, this bear felt a bit peckish and decided to pop into a house for a little afternoon snack.

Video captured the moment the bear scaled the outside of a Colorado home and worked his way into an open window on the second floor.

The good news is that homeowner Ryan MacFarlane missed the arrival of this unexpected visitor because he was at work at the time.

"He helped himself to the pork chops that I had out on the counter for dinner that night," a very good-natured Ryan tells Inside Edition. "And when he was done with that he went in the pantry and had some snacks out of the pantry."

The bear then made his way downstairs and out another window, unlike Goldilocks who decided to have herself a nap.

"I have to say he was a very respectful house guest as far as bears go," says Ryan.

