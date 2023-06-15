Man Sought for Antagonizing Bears at Yellowstone National Park

The search is on for a man seen on camera chasing bears at Yellowstone National Park in what experts say was a dangerous display of stupidity that could put other tourists at risk.

The so-called “bear baiter,” or “touron,” a new word formed from combining tourist and moron, was seen jumping out of a car, growling like a dog and charging toward a black bear. His friend who was filming appeared to think it funny, as laughter can be heard on the recording. After the bear scampered off, the man ripped his shirt off, flexed his muscles and roared like a gorilla.

Another video shows the man charging at another bear. In a third instance caught on camera, the bear he antagonizes gives chase, leaving the man running for the safety of his car.

“This is just pure human stupidity,” Ron Magill, communications director of Zoo Miami, tells Inside Edition. “There’s an old saying that you cannot fix stupid, but that bear can fix stupid, and it’s gonna hurt."

Not only is the man putting his own life at risk, but Magill says the man is putting other tourists in danger with his antics.

“He's showing the bear people are bad, people are going to antagonize him,” Magill says. “So, when he sees a person who might not have any intent of being as stupid as this individual, that person could suffer, too. Because now the bear becomes aggressive.”

At Yellowstone National Park, tourists are required to stay at least 25 yards away from most wildlife, and 100 yards away from bears and wolves. The National Parks Service says it is aware of the videos of the incidents and is investigating.

“It’s an illegal act that was both unsafe for the man in the video and for the bear," the Parks Service says.

