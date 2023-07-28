North Carolina Man Details How Lucky He Is to Be Alive After Bear Claws His Face

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:08 AM PDT, July 28, 2023

Bill Palas would have been left severely disfigured if not for some very successful plastic surgery.

A 71-year-old man was attacked and confronted by a bear in Asheville, North Carolina, who clawed his face while protecting her cub as he was on a job.

Bill Palas would have been left severely disfigured if not for some very successful plastic surgery.

The attack happened on July 7 on a mountain trail in Asheville. It was a path he had taken many times before, but on that day, as he rounded a corner, he came upon a little black bear cub. He immediately knew he was in big trouble.

“There was a 20-pound cub there in the trail that’s when mama got spooked out and tried to protect the cub and she came right after me,” he told Inside Edition. “We were kind of staring each other down for prob three seconds. They tell us the idea is to wave your arms and holler to try to divert them.”

As Palas did that, he recalled the bear “stood up on her hind legs and she weighs 300 and her head is right in front of mine and she takes her claw and rakes it across my face and chest.”

Palas actually tried to punch the bear, saying, “I got to hit her in the head and my forearm went into her mouth.”

Then thankfully, the mamma bear ran away and Palas lived to tell the tale.

Related Stories

Kentucky Store Says ‘We Made Cocaine Bear Famous’
Real 'Cocaine Bear' Forensic Document Offers Insight Into True Story
The True Story Behind 'Cocaine Bear'
Man Records Florida Jet Ski Rider Running Over Herd of ManateesAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover
Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover
1

Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover

Crime
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
2

Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops

Crime
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
3

Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard

Human Interest
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
4

Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop

News
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
5

Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained

News