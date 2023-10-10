Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to Shreds

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:00 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

“When things like this happen, you kind of just have to laugh at it because there’s nothing else you can do,” car-owner Alejandra Hernandez says.

A group of women rented a home near Lake Tahoe for a bachelorette party, but chaos erupted when a black bear decided it wanted in on the fun.

Alejandra Hernandez and the ladies were enjoying themselves at a South Lake Tahoe, California, Airbnb when a bear opened the door to Hernandez’s car and then locked itself in it.

Unable to figure out how to escape, the trapped bear went on a rampage inside the vehicle. The women watched the bear as he ripped the door panels and left the car’s interior torn to shreds. 

Police officers arrived on the scene and were able to free the bear. The animal walked back into the wilderness.

When Hernandez gave her car a closer inspection, she found that the bear had pooped all over her backseat.

Despite the damage, Hernandez drove her car back home to San Francisco.

After weeks of wrestling with her insurance company, Hernandez has been reunited with her bear-ravaged car and says she has been able to find humor in the ordeal.

“When things like this happen, you kind of just have to laugh at it because there’s nothing else you can do. The situation has happened, might as well have a sense of humor about it,” Hernandez says.

