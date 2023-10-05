Bidens German Shepherd Commander Kicked Out of White House Following Bad Behavior

Animals
Commander Biden
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:55 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

The first lady's office says they are currently working through solutions on Commander's future.

Commander Biden has been kicked out the White House for the foreseeable future.

After at least 11 known biting incidents, the first dog is gone from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Most of the biting incidents have involved Secret Service agents but it turns out Commander is a bigger problem than previously reported: According to CNN, the number of biting incidents the dog has had is much larger, reporting that it is in the “dozens.”

Daily Mail obtained an exclusive photo taken by a tourist three weeks ago, where it looks like Commander is sinking his teeth into the arm of longtime White House groundskeeper Dale Haney.

When asked about Commander and the photo obtained by the Daily Mail, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “I would refer you to the Secret Service and also the first lady’s office.”

A rep for first lady Dr. Jill Biden says: “we spoke to Dale about the picture, and he said that Commander was being playful, and there was no bite, no pressure of teeth on his skin, no mark — just some dog slobber.”

The first lady's office says they are currently working through solutions on Commander's future.

Related Stories

Utah Man Fatally Shot in FBI Raid After Making Threats Against Biden
The Bidens’ Dog, Commander, Bites 11th Person in 2 Years
Commanders Owner Reportedly Abroad as Panel Probes Harassment Claims
President Biden's Dog Commander Bites Secret Service Agent in 11th IncidentAnimals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read
Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read
1

Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read

Politics
Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On
Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On
2

Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On

Crime
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
3

Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Crime
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
4

Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police

Crime
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
5

How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline

Entertainment
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
6

Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder

Crime