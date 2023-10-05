Bidens German Shepherd Commander Kicked Out of White House Following Bad Behavior
The first lady's office says they are currently working through solutions on Commander's future.
Commander Biden has been kicked out the White House for the foreseeable future.
After at least 11 known biting incidents, the first dog is gone from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Most of the biting incidents have involved Secret Service agents but it turns out Commander is a bigger problem than previously reported: According to CNN, the number of biting incidents the dog has had is much larger, reporting that it is in the “dozens.”
Daily Mail obtained an exclusive photo taken by a tourist three weeks ago, where it looks like Commander is sinking his teeth into the arm of longtime White House groundskeeper Dale Haney.
When asked about Commander and the photo obtained by the Daily Mail, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “I would refer you to the Secret Service and also the first lady’s office.”
A rep for first lady Dr. Jill Biden says: “we spoke to Dale about the picture, and he said that Commander was being playful, and there was no bite, no pressure of teeth on his skin, no mark — just some dog slobber.”
