A 75-year-old man was shot dead in an FBI raid on his home in Utah after allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden online.

A neighbor, Jon Ossola, filmed video of the raid that made rounds on social media. Sounds of yelling can be heard inside the house, and then a shot rings out.

The raid came after Craig Robertson, a Vietnam veteran, spent months making threats on social media against President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other officials. Officials say Robertson had been threatening a number of public officials on his social media since at least last September.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old Ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle,” Robertson said in one post.

The FBI feared Craig Robertson was a lone wolf assassin, but some of his neighbors say he was just a grumpy old man.

In photos from 2009, Robertson is dressed in a ghillie suit, used by snipers, and appeared to be pointing a rifle at a family enjoying a barbeque. An FBI complaint says the images demonstrate Robertson’s ability to conduct sniper tactics.

The 75-year-old also claimed to have shot a hole in Thomas Jefferson’s head on a nickel from 100 yards, and boasted he could do the same to the president.

He first came to the FBI’s attention in March when former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York City. The FBI says Robertson threatened Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Trump.

Robertson described himself on social media as a ‘Maga Trumper’ and had an arsenal of weapons in his home.

“I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm, " Robertson said in a social media post.

When FBI agents first confronted Robertson earlier this year over his threats, they say he told them the threats were what he called “patriotic dreams.” After the agents left, he began posting threats against the FBI agents.

With Biden about to visit Park City, Utah, 45 miles away from Robertson’s home, the FBI moved to arrest Robertson Wednesday.

What happened during the raid remains unclear, but within moments, Robertson lay dead in his driveway.

“After the commotion we hopped on his Facebook immediately and we were a little scared to see the kind of things he was posting,” a neighbor says.