The Bidens’ Dog, Commander, Bites Secret Service Agent, Marking 11th Person He’s Bit in 2 Years
The Secret Service agent was treated by medical personnel at the White House.
The Bidens’ 2-year-old dog, Commander, has bitten another Secret Service agent.
This is the 11th time in two years the German Shepard has sunk his teeth into someone.
“The officer was treated by medical personnel on the [White House] complex,” a Secret Service spokesman says.
Commander has undergone retraining following one biting incident that was so bad, the victim was taken to the hospital. In another incident, first lady Dr. Jill Biden reportedly “couldn’t gain control” of the dog as it charged a member of the Secret Service.
A former Secret Service agent calls Commander a “significant hazard."
The Bidens are not giving up on their dog yet. “The White House can be a stressful environment for family pets and the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House,” the first lady’s Communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, says.
Commander arrived at the White House as a puppy in December 2021.
“This workplace is also his home,” veterinarian Dr. Andrea Y Tu, of Behavior Vets of New York, tells Inside Edition. “If the environment is too chaotic, too stressful for him, it is the human’s responsibility to get him out of that situation before he feels like he needs to defend himself.”
The Bidens’ previous dog, General, was exiled from the White House to a “quieter environment” after a biting incident.
