These Dogs Help Sniff Out Bones Buried Thousands of Years Ago in Germany

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:12 AM PDT, September 2, 2023

Dogs are helping German archeologists locate and uncover history.

How far back in time can a dog smell?

Dogs are helping German archeologists locate and uncover history.

Highly trained archeo-dogs can smell bone buried up to 45 feet deep. They train for two years and must achieve a 90-percent success rate to get to work, not just on archeological sites, but also with criminal investigators.

Archaeologist Birgit Anzenberger told CBS News, “We are here in an area that was inhabited during the Iron Age, the Halstatt period, i.e. the early Celtic period. We probably have a settlement from that time. And we additionally have the Roman road running through here as an addition."

Dietmar Kroepel, founder Of Archaeo Dogs, told CBS News, “We have cold cases going back 30 years to the modern era and the Middle Age, there's a lot in Germany in the Middle Ages, to the Romans, the Celts, who were here.”

Multiple dogs are sent out, one at a time, during a search.

They give their handlers insight into which places should be searched.

For a dog, a weekend spent sniffing and hunting is a lot of fun, and for the people it’s just as exciting.

“We are not all archaeologists, most are academics, but everyone has a soft spot for ancient cultures. And everyone wants, just as we as people, as archaeologists, somehow want to make the find, so everyone wants their dog to make the find,” Kroepel added.

Related Stories

Connecticut Fire Department Adds Rescue Dog to Team
Couple Whose Dog Ate Passport Before Italian Wedding Learns Their Fate
Meet Danny Burns, Maine's 'Michelangelo of the Chainsaw'
Connecticut Fire Department Adopts Puppy After Rescuing Him From Hot CarAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Murder Conviction in Torture of 3-Year-Old Khaleesi Cuthriell, Whose Body Has Never Been Found
Murder Conviction in Torture of 3-Year-Old Khaleesi Cuthriell, Whose Body Has Never Been Found
1

Murder Conviction in Torture of 3-Year-Old Khaleesi Cuthriell, Whose Body Has Never Been Found

Crime
Kouri Richins Murder Trial: Husband Overdosed and Now His Family Wants to Blame Grief Author Wife, Says Friend
Kouri Richins Murder Trial: Husband Overdosed and Now His Family Wants to Blame Grief Author Wife, Says Friend
2

Kouri Richins Murder Trial: Husband Overdosed and Now His Family Wants to Blame Grief Author Wife, Says Friend

Crime
Terrifying Ring Cam Footage Allegedly Shows Moments After Murder of Drew Carey's Ex Amie Harwick
Terrifying Ring Cam Footage Allegedly Shows Moments After Murder of Drew Carey's Ex Amie Harwick
3

Terrifying Ring Cam Footage Allegedly Shows Moments After Murder of Drew Carey's Ex Amie Harwick

Crime
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
4

Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction

Human Interest
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property
5

Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property

Crime
Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say
Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say
6

Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say

Crime
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
7

Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint

Crime