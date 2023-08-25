Great news for the bride and groom who almost missed their Italian wedding after their dog ate the groom's passport!

Inside Edition was there as Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée, Magda Mazri, learned that his new passport was ready and the couple from Boston was cleared to head to Italy.

The soon-to-be newlyweds were able to breathe a big sigh of relief knowing that they would be heading off to Italy to meet their 100 guests for their picturesque lakeside ceremony.

Earlier this week the couple had to scramble to get a new passport after their one-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever Chickie caused chaos!

"I looked at the dog bed and saw my passport where it shouldn't have been," Frattaroli said. "I completely freaked out, completely freaked out."

Chickie took his passport off the coffee table and used it as a chew toy, destroying his travel document.

There is currently a two-month wait even for expedited passports, so Frattaroli had to pull some strings with a local politician and even got the U.S. secretary of state got involved in his efforts.

All is well that ends well however, and now the bride- and groom-to-be are heading to the airport with their passports in hand.

As for Chickie, all has been forgiven and she even got her own toy passport that she can chew all she wants.

She is being boarded while her owners are in Italy, but she got to say one final goodbye to the happy couple via Facetime.