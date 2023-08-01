A bail hearing was held Tuesday for a woman accused of drunkenly crashing into a golf cart carrying a couple just hours after their wedding, killing the bride and seriously wounding the groom.

Samantha Miller, 34, was killed the night she got married in April as she and her groom, Aric Hutchinson, were in a golf cart after their reception in South Carolina.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jaime Komoroski, was in court Tuesday asking the judge to release her on bond.

Miller’s mother, heartbroken, spoke in the court.

“The defendant made the conscious decision to get into her vehicle after drinking all day and take away my daughter,” the late bride’s mother said. “She didn’t just kill our daughter, she killed all of us.”

Miller’s father was overcome with grief.

“I would give anything to hug my daughter again. Anything, anything,” he said.

Her sister says daily occurrences remind her of the deadly night.

“When the sirens go off and I think about that time running down the street screaming my sister’s name,” the bride’s sister said.

Komoroski’s mother, father, sister and brother were also in court.

The judge ordered that the suspect remain behind bars without bail.

After the hearing, the bride’s mother requested that her late daughter's maiden name, not her married name, be used.

The judge also ruled that if the defendant's trial doesn't start by next March, he will order her released on $150,000 bail. She has pled not guilty.