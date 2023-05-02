Wedding Day Ends in Tragedy as Bride Killed, Groom Hospitalized After Being Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver

Crime
Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson smiling for picture
Facebook/Samantha Miller
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:03 AM PDT, May 2, 2023

Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson were in a golf cart leaving their wedding when Jamie Komoroski, 25, allegedly crashed into them going 40 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Hours after exchanging vows, a husband was left hospitalized and mourning the death of his life partner after his wife was killed by an alleged drunk driver in South Carolina.

Newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson were in a golf cart leaving their wedding reception with two others when Jamie Komoroski, 25, allegedly crashed her vehicle into the golf cart while driving 65 miles per hour, Count on 2 reported. The speed limit in the area was 25 mph, according to the outlet.

According to an affidavit obtained by Count on 2, officers arrived on the scene to find “a large crash scene with a golf cart on its side” and quickly began treating the bride. But she could not be saved and died on the scene. 

The golf cart was thrown 100 yards and rolled, Hutchinson’s mother, Annette, wrote in a GoFundMe post. Hutchinson remains in critical condition from the injuries he sustained in the crash. He has already had one surgery and is expected to have more, Annette said. 

The two others in the golf cart were Annette’s son-in-law, Benjamin Garrett, and her grandson Brogan Garret. Both were also injured in the crash, Annette said. 

Komoroski was arrested and charged with three counts of felony DUI with result of great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide death, according to jail records. She currently is being held with no bond in the Charleston County Detention Center.

