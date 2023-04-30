Reward for Texas Man Who Allegedly Shot Dead 5 People, Including 8-Year-Old, Now $80,000, Officials Say

The search continues for a 38-year-old Texas man who police said shot to death five people, including an 8-year-old, after people in the victims' home reportedly asked him to stop shooting his gun in his yard late Friday.

The incident started with a call into the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 p.m., and quickly turned deadly, according to KHOU-TV.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said neighbors approached Francisco Oropesa, asking him to stop shooting in his front yard because a baby was trying to sleep. Neighbors said he was known to shoot in his yard, officials said.

Oropesa then reportedly told the neighbors he could do what he wanted on his own property. A short time later, he walked up their driveway with an AR-15, police said. Capers told reporters that 10 people were inside the house at the time.

The victims, who ranged ages 8 to 40, were from Honduras. Four people were found shot dead in the home. Two women’s bodies were found on top of three other children who investigators believe the women were trying to protect. Those children were not physically harmed, but covered in blood, officials said.

The 8-year-old boy who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Capers said everyone was shot from the neck up, almost execution style.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Oropesa, and a manhunt is ongoing as officials, including the FBI, search for him, ABC reported.

On Sunday, the FBI’s Houston office tweeted two pictures of who they originally identified as Oropesa. One was a close up on the man's face with a blue background, while the other was of a distinctive arm tattoo. But by the afternoon, they tweeted that the photos they originally shared were not of Oropesa.

“An incorrect image of Francisco Oropesa with a blue backdrop was mistakenly disseminated earlier today. That image has since been removed from FBI social media accounts. Please do not use that photo. Law enforcement agencies continue the search for Oropesa. #HouNews”

The FBI warned the public not to approach Oropesa if they see him, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367.

There is now an $80,000 reward for Oropesa’s capture, the FBI said.

