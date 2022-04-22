A Texas man is recovering from being shot, cops say, in a violent clash over a parking space.

Shane Post had just been dropped off by his work buddy, who he says briefly pulled into a parking space at the townhouse complex near Dallas.

As Post headed inside, a neighbor wearing a bathrobe came outside, security camera video shows. Police say he was furious because the pickup truck was parked in his assigned space.



Shane’s wife, Irina, came outside carrying their 3-month-old daughter Penelope to see what was going on.

“Shane was telling him, ‘You need to chill out. We were parked here for literally 2 seconds,’” Irina said.



As Shane stepped forward, the neighbor suddenly pulled a gun out of his bathrobe and fired a single shot, hitting Shane’s torso.

“I thought that initially, that it was fake, [like] it was not a real bullet, because there was no blood or anything,” Irina said.

Shane managed to get up, as his wife, still carrying the baby, ran to his side.

“I got in front of him, and I also started screaming, ‘Stop!’” Irina said.

The neighbor retreated, but he sounded furious. “Get out of my spot now,” he said.

Shane’s mother is in disbelief. “I can’t process it, someone shooting him over a parking space,” she said.

She and her wounded son spoke to Inside Edition from the hospital.

“He had all intentions on coming out there, pointing his gun and killing me,” Shane said.



Shane suffered wounds to his liver, colon, pancreas and urethra. He says the bullet is still inside his body.



His neighbor, identified as Nicky Brown, was arrested and booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While Shane recuperates from his injuries, Irina says Brown has returned to the townhouse next door after being released on $150,000 bail.

The couple plans to move as soon as her husband gets out of the hospital, Irina says.

