2 Minors Shot Dead at Pittsburgh House Party 

Crime
Pittsburgh Police Shooting Crime Scene
City of Pittsburgh
By Stephanie Officer
First Published: 2:59 PM PDT, April 17, 2022

Police say two underage boys were killed, and at least eight others were injured at a massive house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning.

In a news release from the city of Pittsburgh, officials say 10 people were shot during a party held at an AirBnB rental property in East Allegheny. Two juvenile males were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital

As many as 200 people were in attendance, many of whom were underage. Officials say at least 50 rounds were fired inside– which led some people to jump out of the windows. As a result, some people suffered broken bones and cuts. 

Several more shots were fired outside the home. 

Investigators are processing evidence from as many as eight separate crime scenes. 

