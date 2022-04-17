South Carolina Sees 2 Mass Shootings in As Many Days; 1 Person Arrested

There were two mass shootings in South Carolina in as many days, officials said Sunday.

The first was on Saturday afternoon at a busy mall in the state’s capitol of Columbia.

According to police, 14 people were injured in all– nine were shot and five others were injured while running from the bullets at the Columbiana Centre mall.

The chaos began around 2 p.m. after police say three people with guns got into a dispute. No one was killed. The victims range in age from 15-73.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney. He appeared in court Sunday, where a judge placed him on house arrest and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor.

The Columbia Police Department says that the judge will allow him to travel from home to work at certain times during the day.

Initially, police detained three men in relation to the shooting. The two others who were detained for questioning were released after police found they were not involved in the shooting. Officials also say they have recovered one gun.

Authorities in Hampton County, South Carolina, say they are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at a club that left nine people injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division told the Associated Press there were no fatalities, but the extent of the injuries suffered was not immediately clear.

