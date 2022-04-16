12 Injured in South Carolina Mall Shooting

Authorities in South Carolina say several people were shot at a mall in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

They say 10 people were shot and two others were injured while running from the bullets at the Columbiana Centre, a busy mall in the state’s capitol.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said three people who had guns were detained for questioning. No one was killed. The victims range in age from 15-73.

Holbrook said two of the 10 people who were shot are in critical but stable condition, six others are in stable condition.

Officials say the melee began at 2 p.m., when someone inside the mall called 911 after the first shots were fired.

Holbrook said investigators think the shooting was not random, and the incident may have been the result of a dispute between the three people who had firearms.

The Columbia Police Department posted regular updates on Twitter about the situation.

The mall’s main entrance is reportedly closed. Police asked store employees to remain sheltered in place until a police escort was able to safely escort them out.

In a statement, shared by police on Twitter, the Columbiana Centre wrote, “Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnesses or taken video of the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 803-545-3525.

