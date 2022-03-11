A high school sophomore in South Carolina isn't about to let a handicap stand in the way of doing what he loves.

The teen, who six months ago lost an arm in a farming accident after it became stuck in a hay baler, has been competing on his school's lacrosse team, and managing to wield a rod and reel to keep fishing, one of his favorite pastimes.

He was recently visited by three professional anglers, who were in town for the Bassmaster Classic, who stopped by to pay their respects.

Jacob Powroznik, Greg Hackney, and Anthony Gagliardi came to Conner’s lacrosse practice last week.

“What happened to Conner was tragic, it could have went a lot of different ways,” Powroznik said.

“We’re not here to inspire, we’re here because we are inspired by Conner,” said Gagliardi.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with prostheses and medical costs. "Conner is an awesome person and great kid with an infectious smile and joyful spirit," organizer Kaitlin Distler wrote on the site.

Conner says the important thing is to just keep going.

“Whatever happens in life, just let it happen,” Conner told WHNS-TV. “God’s got a plan and you’re going to do good either way.”

