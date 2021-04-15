11-Year-Old Girl Whose Leg Was Amputated as a Baby Achieves Dream of Becoming a Cheerleader

Mikenzie Adams is an 11-year-old cheerleader who isn’t letting anything stop her from reaching her dreams. She was born with a rare disease and had her right leg amputated when she was a baby.

The challenge drove her to achieving her dream of becoming a cheerleader. With the help of a prosthetic, she’s now on not one, but two cheerleading teams in her hometown of Yermo, California.

“It was challenging, but at the same time, I kind of liked it when it was challenging,” Mikenzie said.

Her coach Danielle Lyndsey is in awe of her progress.

“She’s come so far. You wouldn’t believe how far she’s come,” Lyndsey said.

Mikenzie was even featured in a commercial for Nike with her idol, Simone Biles.

“It doesn’t matter what people say about me or how they look at me. I’m me. I don’t have to change for anybody,” Mikenzie said.

Related Stories