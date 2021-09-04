South Carolina Woman Survives Alligator Attack With the Help of Neighbors and Their Shovel
After her neighbors sprang into action, the woman was taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries. Her dog was unharmed.
A South Carolina woman is lucky to be alive after an unfortunate incident at Hilton Head Island.
While walking her small dog around a lagoon in Hilton Head Plantation, an eight-foot alligator latched onto her leg, according to a press release.
A neighbor heard the commotion, and she and her husband sprang into action. The woman tried to pull the victim back to safety while her husband grabbed a shovel, continuously striking the alligator until it let go of the leg, CBS News said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries. Her dog was not harmed.
SC Department of Natural Resources arranged to remove and euthanize the animal, the press release adds. In addition, they will examine the reptile to see what its been eating because “when fed, alligators overcome their natural wariness and can begin to associate people with food.”
“This is an unfortunate incident,” the local Fire Rescue Deputy Chief states.
“We advise residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially if they are taking walks with small pets near lagoons that are habitats for alligators.”
