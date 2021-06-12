Alligator in Florida Found Hanging Out at a Post Office After It Snuck in Overnight | Inside Edition

Alligator in Florida Found Hanging Out at a Post Office After It Snuck in Overnight

Animals
American alligator / gator / common alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) close-up of open snout showing teeth
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 7:56 AM PDT, June 12, 2021

Wait a minute, Mr. Postman! Police found the 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area, waiting for its mail.

Imagine going to mail a package at your local post office and seeing an alligator just chillin’ there. It happened to a patron at a location in Spring Hill, Florida.  

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office shared the details on social media, writing, “On 06-09-2021 at 3:32 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the U.S. Post Office facility located at 8501 Philatelic Road in Spring Hill in reference to a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area.”

They add that that specific post office has automatic doors which can allow anyone, including alligators, to enter the lobby.

In the photo they shared of the reptile, it is just casually sitting by the doors like it's waiting for its mail.

After they were called, a trapper came and safely removed the alligator from the lobby.
 

Related Stories

Florida Woman Saves Dog From Jaws of Alligator and Gets Attacked
11-Year-Old Girl Plays Music for Animals at Thailand Zoo Wearing an Alligator Costume
Alligator Gets 'Hangry' in a Florida Wendy's Parking Lot

 

 

Florida Man Uses His Bare Hands Save Puppy From Jaws of AlligatorAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
1

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’

Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
2

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Crime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
3

Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say

Crime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
4

Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues

Crime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
5

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

News