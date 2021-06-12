Alligator in Florida Found Hanging Out at a Post Office After It Snuck in Overnight
Wait a minute, Mr. Postman! Police found the 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area, waiting for its mail.
Imagine going to mail a package at your local post office and seeing an alligator just chillin’ there. It happened to a patron at a location in Spring Hill, Florida.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office shared the details on social media, writing, “On 06-09-2021 at 3:32 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the U.S. Post Office facility located at 8501 Philatelic Road in Spring Hill in reference to a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area.”
They add that that specific post office has automatic doors which can allow anyone, including alligators, to enter the lobby.
In the photo they shared of the reptile, it is just casually sitting by the doors like it's waiting for its mail.
After they were called, a trapper came and safely removed the alligator from the lobby.
