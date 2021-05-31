11-year-old Seenlada Supat is playing her keyboard to a captive audience: animals at a Thailand zoo. And her outfit of choice while she serenaded the lemurs, meerkats, zebras, and hippos: an alligator costume, of course.

The zoo in the eastern province of Chonburi has been closed to visitors during the pandemic. A zoo rep said the residents there have missed the usual stream of human visitors. So the young girl has stepped in to help.

Seenlada says her medley of Thai folk and pop songs helps the animals feel relaxed and less lonely. And the ring-tailed lemurs there sometimes like to get in on the act by hopping on her keyboard. Or even Seenlada herself.

And in other lemur news, thousands of miles away, England’s Chester Zoo welcomed the birth of a rare red-bellied lemur. The new lemur is about the size of a banana and is as cute as bananas are delicious. The wee primate is a welcome addition to the pool as red-bellied lemurs are classed as being vulnerable to extinction.

Also, a zoo in Poland recently welcomed the birth of some ring-tailed lemurs of its own. They’re part of a reported baby boom at the zoo that includes penguins, kangaroos, and camels.

So when their human visitors eventually return, there’ll be lots more to share. And, one can only hope there’ll be music, too.

