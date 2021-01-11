How Animals Are Helping Senior Citizens Through the Pandemic

With senior citizens in nursing homes across the country missing human contact during the pandemic due to social distancing, they are finding comfort in furry friends. Harriet Krakowski, 85, hasn’t seen her family in nearly a year because of the restrictions at the Hebrew Home for the Aged in the Bronx, New York. She missed out the birth of two great-grandchildren and it’s been tough, she said.

“I'd love to hold them. It's been a challenge for all of us,” Krakowski said.

But, animals have been helping her through the tough time. Staff at her nursing home have been bringing their animals to work. Activity Director Catherine Farrell said her dog, Marley, is a natural comfort animal.

“Marley knows how much joy he brings to the residents. The mornings I don't get to bring him he's very sad,” Farrell told Inside Edition.

So, until life returns to normal, the animals are helping do what they do best, offer unconditional love.

“I see a tunnel with a light at the end,” Krakowski said.

