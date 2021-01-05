Dog Finally Gets Adopted After Spending 628 Days in Shelter

A shepherd-pit bull mix was adopted over the weekend in an Arizona rescue shelter after being inside for 628 days, according to Fox 10.

The dog, named Sarge, was adopted from Foothills Animal Rescue in Scottsdale.

"That's right! After 628 days at Foothills, our boy Sarge is officially getting adopted TODAY," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

According to Fox 10, the dog was waiting to be rescued by a family that could “meet his needs.”

"He's not a dog park dog, and he's not great with every single dog," a spokesperson with Foothills Animal Rescue told Fox 10. "So he had a couple things that were going against him, but as you can see, he's an amazing dog – he just needed someone to give him a chance."

Sarge's new owners delivered the treats to the dog when they arrived Saturday to adopt him, People reported.

The adoption event for the beloved dog was live-streamed on the Foothills Animal Rescue’s social media pages.

RELATED STORIES

Deaf Dog Learning Sign Language After Being Rescued By Speech Pathologist

Dog Waits 1,134 Days at Pennsylvania Animal Shelter Before Finding His Forever Home

Service Dog Reunited With Michigan Family After Going Missing in Illinois 3 Years Ago