Dog Waits 1,134 Days at Pennsylvania Animal Shelter Before Finding His Forever Home

Capone must have known that good things happen to those who wait. After waiting 1,134 days at a Pennsylvania animal shelter, he found his new family and "forever" home.

On Dec. 10, the 10-year-old Labrador retriever mix was officially adopted by the foster family who had previously cared for him, according to Animal Friends shelter.

Since 2017, Capone had been living at the shelter and had become their longest long-term resident. According to CBS Pittsburg, the shelter had struggled to find the right match for Capone due to his age and "medical and behavioral quirks," and his inability to be placed in a home with children or other pets.

Capone's new owners told the news outlet that his anxiety began to diminish as soon as he arrived back at their home. They appeared happy to have him back and described him as "a good boy who loves snuggling and is enjoying the family life," People reported.

The following day, Animal Friends posted a heartwarming message on their Facebook page wishing their pal a warm farewell. ”Happy Tails Capone!” "We're so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays."

