Deaf Dog Learning Sign Language After Being Rescued By Speech Pathologist

A dog in Georgia was rescued by a speech pathologist earlier this year after it was learned the animal was deaf.

Allison Arnold and her partner were looking for a pet to rescue and checked out the Best Friend Animal Society page when they came across Sailor, People reported. The couple were captivated not just by the dog’s adorable appearance but because he was deaf.

"We’ve always had a soft spot for animals, especially those that have been abandoned, have difficult circumstances, or have special needs that require more care," Arnold told Best Friend Animal Society in a statement on their website. "When we saw Sailor and learned he was deaf, we knew he was the one."

The couple had adopted the dog from Best Friends Atlanta chapter and discovered that someone at the shelter already began helping Sailor learn American Sign Language (ASL), People reported.

“Since he’s a very smart dog, he picked up ASL quickly, which made it easier for the team to begin working on all the typical things puppies need to learn. That said, working with Sailor was challenging,” Best Friends Animal Society said.

Arnold says that there was an immediate connection between her partner, herself and Sailor. Like most animals in a new environment, the couple says that there was a bit of a transition period from when he first came to their home to getting himself fully comfortable, People said. He also adapted quickly to the other dogs that live in his home.

Sailor’s name has also been changed to Thomas because as Arnold told Best Friend Animal Society it is easier for him to understand signs for that name.

“His deafness doesn’t hold him back from anything,” Arnold told Best Friend Animal Society. “He just adapts and continues enjoying life. That's exactly what we should all be doing as well.”

RELATED STORIES

Dog Waits 1,134 Days at Pennsylvania Animal Shelter Before Finding His Forever Home

Service Dog Reunited With Michigan Family After Going Missing in Illinois 3 Years Ago

Man Fights 350-Pound Bear to Save His Rescue Pit Bull: 'I Would Die for My Dog'