A Florida woman was ambushed by an eight-foot-alligator while out walking her dog.

The 43-year-old woman’s instincts kicked in and she was able to pull the dog to safety but, while doing so slipped and that was when the gator attacked, a witness said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the gator tore into the woman’s lower right leg.

The incident happened in the Palm Harbor neighborhood on Tuesday when the woman strolled along the water’s edge near a small lake located on Pine Ridge Boulevard near Commercial Drive, CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-10 TV reported.

Gene Vance, who witnessed the attack called 911. He told WTSP that he has seen the alligator in the area a few times and said the women’s boyfriend rushed to her aid

“He took off his pants to make a tourniquet. That's how bad it was. To try to stop the blood," Vance said.

When first responders arrived the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. There has been no word on her condition as of yet, CBS News reported.

FWC called a nuisance alligator trapper, who removed the 7-foot -7 gator, as Pinella County Sheriff’s deputies assisted.

A female resident who lives across from the lake told WTSP that the alligator has been spotted before and more safety measures need to be put into place.

She told the news station that if it was a child she doesn’t think it would have survived.

"They're walking around with 2-year-olds who are running towards the water,” she said. “There needs to be more vigilance. We need to have preparation when you move in here. No one ever says ‘Beware.’"

Gators can be found in all of Florida's 67 counties. "Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million alligators of every size," an FWC spokesperson, WTSP reported.

Alligator mating season is during the months of May, June and July, when alligator attacks often increase, the FWC said, CBS reported.

