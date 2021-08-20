Dog Survives Alligator Attack in South Carolina That Saw Its Tail Bitten Off

A South Carolina man walking his dog had a traumatizing experience when his beloved dog was attacked by an alligator in a neighborhood pond on Wednesday.

Bruce Savage said he was with his dog, Hanna, when he noticed that the retractable leash his dog was on was going into the water, but there was no dog, WCIV News reported.

“Literally, my whole system shut down,” Savage said. “My ears shut down. I couldn’t hear anything, except for myself screaming my dog’s name. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Savage jumped into action and was miraculously able to pull his dog out of the alligator's mouth. Hanna luckily survived, but her tail was bitten off and she sustained injuries to her backside, Fox News reported.

Savage, a father of two, suffered a few cuts from the gravel during the rescue. He contacted animal control but the gator that attacked Hanna was no where to be found.

He said people in the area know that the pond is an area that is filled with gators. He said he called animal control after the attack. He said he was mostly concerned about the safety of other animals and children.

“I just don’t think its smart to walk along there,” he told WCIV.

He said he doesn’t think Hanna will ever walk near at the water again.

“You have to have a healthy respect for wildlife. Some wildlife is more dangerous than others,” Savage said.

Thrilled to have his best friend alongside of him, Savage said his kids seemed excited that their dad was a hero and saved the family dog.

Since 2016, there have been three fatal alligator incidents recorded in South Carolina, all in the Lowcountry. The Department of Natural Resources says there has also been an increase in injury reports, KY3 reported.

