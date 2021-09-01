A 71-year-old Louisiana man has been missing since Monday after he was attacked by an alligator inside his shed that was flooded from Hurricane Ida in St. Tammany Parish, according to the New York Post.

The man’s wife witnessed the attack and pulled him away from the gator before rushing to get help the local police department, WWLTV reported.

“Once the attacked stopped, she pulled her husband out of the floodwaters, and returned inside to gather first aid supplies,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

Due to the phone lines and electricity being knocked out due to Ida’s strength in the area, she got in a boat and rushed to get help, leaving her husband unattended, the Post reported.

When she returned with help, the man was missing.

The home was near Lake Pontchartrain and reportedly had several feet of water inside due to Ida's storm surge, WWLTV reported.

Police said they searched for about six hours for the man Monday but have still been unable to locate him, according to WWLTV.

Authorities say they used high-water vehicles and boats in their search “but all attempts have been futile,” the Guardian reported.

The man wasn’t identified by the sheriff’s office.

Neighbors said large alligators are known to come to the area because some residents give them food, WWLTV reported.

